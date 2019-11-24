Turkey launched a large scale anti-terror operation in the eastern part of the country, according to Turkish interior ministry on Saturday.

A total of 2,250 personnel, including special police forces and gendarmerie commandos, take part in the operation in Tunceli Province, the ministry said in a written statement.

The operation, named as “Kiran-7 Operation of Munzur Valley,” targets the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) members in the region, aiming to thwart potential attacks in the upcoming winter, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, a total of 1,144 “terrorists” were killed, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said while elaborating on the intense security operations against the Kurdish group in the past three years.

In October, the Syrian army entered the city of Tabqa in the northern countryside of Raqqa province, as part of its move to enter Kurdish-held areas to counter the ongoing Turkish assault in the region.

More than 50 people, including civilians, have been killed last week as the Turkish offensive in Syria, which was launched by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aimed at pushing the Kurdish forces away from its border.

Kurdish officials had said that nearly 800 relatives of foreign IS members had escaped from Ayn Issa, a camp in the north.