Tumblr Mocks Twitter’s Content Restrictions with Clever Sign-Up Twist

Twitter, once known for its trolling of other social media platforms, is now facing the tables turned as it becomes the target of trolling from other platforms. The latest jab comes from Tumblr, a popular microblogging and social networking website where users can share various forms of content on their short-form blogs. With over 572 million blogs hosted on Tumblr as of March 2023, it’s no surprise that the platform has found a way to poke fun at Twitter’s recent updates.

The trolling began when Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk, announced new restrictions on viewing content, including text and multimedia tweets, which sparked a range of reactions from users worldwide. Seizing the opportunity, Tumblr decided to subtly mock this trending news by incorporating a playful twist into its sign-up page.

On Tumblr’s sign-up page, users can create an account using their Google or Apple accounts or any other email address. However, the page now includes an additional option that humorously invites users to sign up if they desire to enjoy endless content without any limitations. It’s a clever way for Tumblr to take a light-hearted dig at Twitter’s new restrictions.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Tumblr has playfully targeted Twitter. In 2022, Tumblr openly ridiculed Twitter amidst controversies surrounding Blue subscriptions, “Official” labels, and the option to purchase a blue checkmark for $8. Taking a playful jab, Tumblr introduced the concept of “Important Blue Internet Checkmarks” and made them available for a discounted price of $7.99. Customers who purchased this feature from Tumblr’s web store were thrilled to receive not just one, but two blue check marks for the price of a single one.

It seems that Twitter has found itself on the receiving end of some witty trolling from Tumblr, showing that even the biggest platforms can become the subject of playful banter in the ever-evolving world of social media.