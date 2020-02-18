Flights are continuing to be disrupted at Heathrow Airport on Monday due to a massive technical failure of the system handling check-in and flight information in all four passenger terminals.

At least 58 of the day’s arrivals — equivalent to 9 per cent — were cancelled on Monday due to a knock-on effect of the problem, which happened on Sunday, according to a media report, adding that a further 30 departing flights were also grounded from the country’s busiest airport, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“Following yesterday’s technical issue, Heathrow’s systems are stable and the airport is operating as normal. We apologize for the inconvenience this caused our passengers,” said a Heathrow spokesman.

All the flights affected Monday were operated by British Airways, the largest airline at the airport.

“The technical issue with Heathrow Airport’s systems has now been resolved. But after 10 hours of disruption across all terminals, we do expect to see a knock-on effect to today’s short-haul schedule,” said a British Airways spokeswoman.

The problems compounded the misery for British air passengers after Storm Dennis had caused hundreds of cancellations over the weekend.

Meanwhile, easyJet’s schedules were also heavily reduced, with flights grounded at airports such as Gatwick, Luton and Bristol, the newspaper said.