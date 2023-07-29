Top Pak official admits smugglers drop drugs in India using drones

A senior Pakistani official has acknowledged that his nation uses drones to deliver drugs in Punjab, India. Drones are used to deliver drugs across the border, and Pakistani agencies are working to stop it, according to Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, a close adviser and special assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for defence. He said this during a discussion in Kasur with Hamid Mir, a senior Pakistani journalist from Pakistan’s Geo News TV channel, “10 kg of heroin were recently connected to two drones and hurled in two separate incidents. Authorities are attempting to halt it. This is the reason they cut off the connections (mobile signals) when they receive intelligence,” Khan told Pakistan’s Geo News.

Khan hails from Kasur, a town in Pakistan’s Punjab province that borders India. He is a member of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), the party in power in the nation, and has three terms as a member of the Punjab Provincial Assembly.

Big disclosure by PM’s advisor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. Smugglers using drones In the flood affected areas of Kasur near Pakistan-India border to transport Heroin. He demanded a special package for the rehabilitation of the flood victims otherwise victims will join smugglers. pic.twitter.com/HhWNSNuiKp Advertisement — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) July 17, 2023

“Rangers are in charge here. Due to border laws, there are some sensitive issues, according to Khan.

According to the story citing the Pakistani journalist, Kasur MPA Khan took a lot of heat in Pakistan for admitting this on live television. According to the journalist, Khan has ties to Pakistan’s military leadership. In an effort to restore mobile access, which has been hampered by signal jammers set up to stop cross-border drone movements, and to draw attention to the plight of Kasur villages hit by the floods, Khan has been attempting to engage Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.