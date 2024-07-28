Logo

# World

Three US military helicopters make emergency landing in Japan

Three US military helicopters made emergency landing on Sunday by the side of a river in Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan, local media reported.

IANS | New Delhi | July 28, 2024 6:33 pm

Helicopter representation image.(Photo:ANI)

A local defence bureau notified the Wakayama prefectural government that the US military helicopters had landed on the riverside in Hashimoto on Sunday morning, Kyodo News said, citing local authorities.

The report said that the helicopters later took off from the site in Hashimoto, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is believed that one of the aircraft had suffered a malfunction, according to the fire department.

