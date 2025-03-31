Thailand earthquake: Death toll rises to 17; 32 injured, 77 missing

Thailand on Sunday confirmed that the death toll has reached 17 and 32 injured, with 77 people missing after a powerful earthquake hit the neighbouring Myanmar, sending strong tremors across Thailand.

A health official said that at least 10 persons were killed after the State Audit Office (SAO) building collapsed, nine died at the site, while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the country’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that as of Sunday, the country witnessed 166 aftershocks.

The division also reported a 5.3-magnitude earthquake, 56 kilometres deep in northern Sumatra, 401 kilometres southwest of Phuket, at 9.58 am on Sunday Thailand time.

Reports suggest the most noteworthy loss has been the collapse of the under-construction building for the State Audit Office.

An official said that dozens of workers are still believed to be trapped in the rubble of the 30-storey structure.

“The search and rescue operations continue at the collapsed headquarters in Chatuchak district,” the official said.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said City Hall received a building-scanning device from Israel to support the rescue mission, adding that he still hopes that some of those trapped under the rubble are still alive, as signs of life have been detected.

The earthquake has also disrupted multiple subway and Skytrain services in Bangkok, bringing traffic to a standstill.