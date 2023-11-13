Tens of thousands march for climate action in Dutch capital

Tens of thousands of people took part in a march through Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands, calling for action to tackle the challenges of climate change.

An estimated 85,000 people participated in the demonstration on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing organizers.

The march started on Dam Square and ended on Museum Square, both in the centre of the Dutch capital. Despite the massive turnout, the march was peaceful.

The turnout, reportedly the largest ever in such events in the Netherlands, exceeded a similar one two years ago in Amsterdam, when 40,000 demonstrators participated, according to reports of Dutch media.