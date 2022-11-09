Telangana HC releases hate speech accused Raja Singh

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh was released on Wednesday from jail after the Telangana High Court set aside his preventive detention with certain conditions.

Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad Police under PD Act on 25 August after he uploaded a video with derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. Singh who has a number of cases of hate speech against him was suspended from BJP for making the comments in retaliation after comedian Munawar Faruqui performed in Hyderabad under police protection.

The high court has set conditions which do not allow him to give any interviews or make hate speech or any hold celebratory rallies after his release. The court also said apart from his wife, immediate family members and his advocate no body else will be allowed to be present during his release.