Piqued by leadership’s choice for Telangana party chief’s post, T Raja resigns from BJP

Controversial BJP MLA T Raja Singh has resigned from the party following a decision of the Central leadership to appoint N Ramachander Rao, former MLC, as the next president of the Telangana unit of the party.

Singh urged the party’s Central leadership to reconsider their decision, claiming that the state was ready for a BJP government but the leadership was disappointing.

In a letter to incumbent president G Kishan Reddy, the MLA wrote, “Unfortunately, it appears that some individuals, driven by personal interests, have misled the Central leadership and taken decisions by running the show from behind the curtain. This not only undermines the sacrifices of grassroots workers but risks pushing the party to avoidable setbacks.”

The Goshamahal MLA had greeted Union Home Minister and veteran party leader Amit Shah at the Begumpet Airport yesterday. Before Ramchander Rao filed his nomination, he even released a video wherein he said many party workers and cadres called him to express their desire to see him as the party president and urged the party leadership to give him an opportunity to serve.

Promising to establish a dedicated cow protection wing, Singh said if the BJP comes to power, it would function in the same style as Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh.

Claiming to be a dedicated Karyakarta who has been elected from Goshamahal three times in a row, he wrote, “But today, I find it difficult to stay silent or pretend that all is well. This is not about personal ambition, this letter reflects the pain and frustration of lakhs of loyal BJP Karyakartas and supporters who feel sidelined and unheard. We had the best opportunity in years to bring the BJP to power in Telangana. But that hope is slowly being replaced by disappointment and frustration, not because of the people but because of the leadership placed at the helm.”

He urged G Kishan Reddy to inform the Speaker of the Telangana Assembly that he was no longer with the BJP. He, however, clarified that he would be fully committed to the Hindutva ideology.

Raja Singh seems to be targeting Union minister and former state BJP president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar. N Ramachandra Rao, an advocate and a former MLC, was chosen by the party leadership at his behest and Bandi Sanjay might take over as president closer to the election.

Raja Singh was suspended from the BJP after he made derogatory comments against the Prophet when Bandi Sanjay was the Telangana BJP president. He was brought back just before the Telangana Assembly elections.