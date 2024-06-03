Suspected Israel airstrike kill ‘several’ people in Syria

Israel rejects lifting restrictions on Spanish consulate
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has announced his rejection of a request by his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares to remove the restrictions on the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem.
An alleged Israeli airstrike has led to the killing of several people in Syria, reports said.
Syrian media outlets reported on Sunday that Israeli airstrike hit a copper smelting factory in Syria’s Aleppo leading to the killing of several people.
Initial reports indicate that a factory in Syria’s second city of Aleppo is burning following an airstrike.
Syrian Observatory of Human Rights war monitor in a statement said that 12 people were killed in the airstrike.
It also added that there were three explosions in quick succession.
However, the official Syrian sources have not stated any specific numbers but only said ‘several’.
The Israel side did not make any comments to confirm.
