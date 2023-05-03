Sudan’s warring sides ‘agree seven-day truce’ from May 4

The warring parties in Sudan have agreed to the seven-day truce, South Sudan’s foreign ministry in Juba said in an official statement on Tuesday (local time).

In a telephonic conversation with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit, the warring parties agreed to the seven-day truce from May 4 to 11. “The two principals, General Abdel Fatah Al Burhan, the Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Commander in Chief of Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have agreed in principle for a seven-day truce from May 4th to 11th. They also agreed to name their representatives to the talks,” the statement read.

In the telephone conversation, South Sudan’s President stressed the importance of a longer ceasefire and naming of representatives to peace talks to be held at an agreed venue.

This statement came as Sudan continues to face bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.

“President Salva Kiir, who is the team leader of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State tasked with consultations with the Sudanese leaders, has urged the Sudanese leaders to name their representatives and propose a date to commence the talks as soon as possible,” the statement read.

“The rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Khartoum makes it imperative for the leaders to de-escalate, President Kiir told the Sudanese leaders. While expressing his appreciation to General Al Burhan and General Dagalo for heeding regional

and international calls for a ceasefire, President Kiir urged them to take advantage of the 7-day truce to name representatives and propose the date for beginning the talks,” the statement added.

In line with the initiatives of South Sudan’s President, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International has also been in contact with his counterparts regionally and internationally.

The Acting Minister conferred with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Uganda, Kenya, and Canada, in addition to the British Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, dwelling on the issues of ceasefire, cessation of hostilities, humanitarian situation and evacuation of affected Sudanese and foreign nationals as well as the coordination efforts at various levels.

President further discussed the humanitarian situation with the Regional Director of the World Food Program, which has recently resumed their operation in the country.

“The Government continues to engage with the leadership of the Republic of Sudan to explore the prospects of narrowing the gap between the two parties in the hope to achieve a sustainable ceasefire and cessation of hostilities that can pave the way for an amicable political settlement. South Sudan also welcomes assistance from its International Partners in helping the People of the Republic of Sudan, especially with the anticipated influx of refugees, returnees and foreign nationals entering South Sudan,” the statement read.