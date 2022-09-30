Sri Lanka Tourism hosts three days roadshow from 26 to 30 September

As a part of expanding bilateral and cultural ties with Indian counterparts, Sri Lanka Tourism has organized a series of road shows in key Indian cities from 26 to 30 September 2022.

The first road show was held in New Delhi on 26 September followed by heading to the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on 28 September and closing with the Hyderabad Roadshow at Taj Krishna Hotel today.

“The main purpose of hosting these roadshows is to promote Sri Lanka as an attractive tourism destination across India, as it is one of Sri Lanka’s key source markets and has been extremely supportive in Sri Lanka regaining lost momentum both post pandemic and the recent economic downturn,” said Harin Fernando, Sri Lanka tourism minister.

The island country is witnessing a considerable increase in tourist arrivals with India leading the way and securing the number one position, stated the press statement issued by the ministry.

The event also focuses on promoting a myriad of tourism experiences while focusing on converting potential travellers to make booking and highlight the positive message that Sri Lanka is open for Leisure, Business and MICE tourism.

Each roadshow will include B2B Sessions facilitating numerous discussions followed by an Evening Networking event which will also help to improve business partnerships.

A touch of glamour will be added to these events with the participation of celebrities such as Sanath Jayasuriya and Yohani De Silva, where dance & entertainment will be included at each event, to give the audience an amazing experience and also a glimpse of the Sri Lankan culture. The dancing troupe will showcase their talent along with Yohani’s musical performances.

India has generated over 80,000 tourist arrivals to the country so far and it is expected to double these numbers by 2023.