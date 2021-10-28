SL Prez urges nations to address climate change urgently

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that all countries of the world must come together to address climate change urgently and decisively.

He also called on developed nations to fulfil their commitment to helping the planet heal via video during the High-level Thematic Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on “Delivering Climate Action: for People, Planet and Prosperity”, reports Xinhua news agency

Rajapaksa said that Sri Lanka fully understands the importance of balancing ecological concerns with human needs.

As a developing, tropical country, Sri Lanka is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world.

Explaining Sri Lanka’s efforts to promote the use of sustainable energy, Rajapaksa said that the country is determined to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

“On the energy side, we aim to increase the contribution of renewable energy sources to 70 percent of national energy needs by 2030. We are also working towards enhancing national forest cover,” he said.

“Our rich, philosophical heritage, shaped by the teachings of Lord Buddha, has instilled in us the importance of balancing ecological concerns with human needs,” he said.

The President noted that Sri Lanka is proud to be a co-lead of the energy compact for “No New Coal Power” and the country also leads the action group on mangrove ecosystems and livelihoods under the Commonwealth Blue Charter initiative.

Additionally, the Colombo Declaration on Sustainable Nitrogen Management seeks to have nitrogen waste by 2030, he said.