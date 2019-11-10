An airplane operated by South Korea’s Asiana Airways sure for Singapore late on Saturday made an emergency landing in Manila, attributable to an engine downside, an organization spokesman stated.

According to a spokesman on Sunday, the Asiana Airways’ Airbus 350 airplane took off from Incheon in South Korea with about 310 passengers on board and landed in Manila after considered one of its engines failed.

None of the passengers were injured in the incident, the spokesman added.

Earlier in May this year, the same flight of a private carrier which took off from Tiruchirapalli had made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport.

The flight landed safely. Nobody was injured in the incident and all 170 passengers were safely disembarked.

Immediately, the pilots contacted the Chennai airport for an emergency landing. Permission was granted and firefighters were put on standby.