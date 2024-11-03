“She will lead the world, will make huge difference”: Kamala Harris’ campaign member Ajay Bhutoria

National Finance Committee member for Kamala Harris’ campaign Ajay Bhutoria said that Harris’ presidential campaign is gaining momentum, with enthusiastic support from diverse communities across the United States and expressed confidence in the victory of Kamala Harris.

With just three days to go for the election, Bhutoria noted that grassroots volunteers are knocking on 2,000 doors every minute in battleground states like Michigan, Philadelphia, and Pennsylvania.

Bhutoria also said that under the Biden-Harris administration, the US-India partnership has seen growth in areas such as defence, healthcare, innovation, and semiconductors.

While speaking with ANI, Bhutoria said, “There is huge enthusiasm around the country, especially in the battleground states to vote for Kamala Harris… She will lead the world, will make a huge difference… There is huge momentum, whether we talk about Michigan, Philadelphia or Pennsylvania, 2,000 doors were being knocked every minute by the grassroots volunteers.”

He added, “This is happening because the Democratic Party invested early in the elections, we invested heavily into building the ground team opening offices, we have more than 400 offices in the battleground states. Our volunteers are making sure that every voter has the information they need, and every voter comes out and votes for Team Walz. This is exciting and with three days away, we are going to win.”

He further highlighted that various communities, including African-Americans, women, small businesses, white men, Republicans, Indian-Americans, Muslims, Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Christians, are supporting Harris.

“Democratic party is a coalition of diverse communities across the US, where African-American community are voting strongly for Kamala Harris women voters are voting for Kamala Harris, abortion and freedom to choose in on the ballot, small businesses are voting for Kamala Harris… white men, Republicans are voting for Kamala Harris, Indian-Americans are voting for Kamala Harris. If we talk about Muslim voters, they are voting for Kamala Harris, Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and other communities are strongly voting for Kamala Harris,” Bhutoria told ANI.

Bhutoria further stressed that the Indian-American community is drawn to her on issues like immigration, green card backlog, economic opportunities, healthcare reforms, and strengthening the US-India partnership.

He said, “The issues important for the Indian-American community are obviously immigration, green card backlog, economic opportunities for small businesses, health care reforms, and stronger partnership between India and the US, and Kamala Harris has been working on all these issues. With President Biden and Kamala Harris in office, we have seen a stronger US-India partnership… There is growth in partnership in defence, health care, innovation, semiconductors, and many other fronts. The partnership is getting closer.”

The US presidential elections are scheduled to take place on November 5. The elections will be contested between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Even though Harris could become the first ever Indian American president of the US, a survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has found that she is likely to secure fewer votes from the community than incumbent President Joe Biden did in 2020.