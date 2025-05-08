Donald Trump rages over ’60 minutes’ Emmy nod: calls it “a slap in the face”

It wouldn’t be a quiet news day if Donald Trump didn’t take a swing at the media — and this time, his fury is directed straight at the iconic news program ’60 Minutes’.

The reason? A freshly announced Emmy nomination that he claims is a “total slap in the face.”

The CBS program has been nominated in the ‘Outstanding Edited Interview’ category at the News and Documentary Emmy Awards for a segment featuring Vice President Kamala Harris.

The episode in question aired last October, but now it’s back in the spotlight — not just because of the Emmy buzz, but also thanks to a $20 billion lawsuit Trump has filed against CBS.

Yes, twenty billion.

According to Trump, CBS deliberately edited Harris’s responses to paint a misleading picture — specifically about her remarks on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Biden administration’s dealings with Israel.

Donald Trump insists the edited footage misrepresented Harris and was part of a broader media campaign to influence the 2020 election.

Now, with an Emmy nomination in play, he’s fuming. Taking to Truth Social — his preferred megaphone — the former president didn’t hold back. He slammed the Emmy nod as “a slap in the face to anyone who believes in truth and honest journalism.”

He also suggested the nomination might have come from “Fake Outlets” conspiring to give legitimacy to what he sees as a falsified piece of journalism.

“Did ’60 Minutes’ and its Corporate Parents apply to get an Emmy for an illegally falsified interview,” Donald Trump wrote, “or did other Fake Outlets nominate them for this dubious ‘honor’?”

The controversy boils down to how the interview was aired across different platforms. CBS says Harris’s full answer was split between two shows: ‘Face the Nation’ and ’60 Minutes’. Critics, including Trump, argue that this split was deceptive and strategically edited to change the tone and meaning of her comments.

But CBS is standing by its work — and they’re not the only ones. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), which oversees the Emmy awards, has publicly defended the nomination.

According to a statement, the segment was thoroughly vetted by two independent panels made up of senior editorial leaders from major U.S. broadcast news outlets.

“The segment was nominated on the strength of its journalism,” said NATAS. The organization also made it clear that political bias or editorial slants are not considered in the judging process.

Interestingly, despite Trump’s pushback, legal experts have pointed out that his claims might clash with First Amendment protections. Media lawyers and scholars argue that criticizing how an interview is edited — without proof of intentional falsehood — likely doesn’t hold water in court.

Meanwhile, there’s a bigger corporate subplot unfolding in the background. CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global, is deep into discussions about a potential merger with Skydance.

According to Deadline, Trump’s legal team has been talking with the conglomerate about potential settlements, possibly to avoid more public fireworks during the regulatory approval process.

As for the Emmys themselves, the winners will reveal on June 25, and the Harris interview remains in the running.

This isn’t Trump’s first Emmy-related tirade, either. Long before politics, he famously complained that Emmy voters snubbed ‘The Apprentice’.