Shanghai shuts down schools, gyms, bars as Covid-19 returns to China’s finance centre

Shanghai is quietly shutting down schools and a raft of other venues as officials try to rein in a flareup that’s hit the financial hub just days before one of China’s most important political events.

Several schools dotted throughout the city have suspended in-person classes as the fear of infection spread grows, according to parents and social media posts.

At least five districts have closed entertainment venues, including cinemas, bars and gyms, in an effort to stamp out transmission, according to statements issued by Covid prevention offices.

Authorities said Sunday there’s no citywide school shutdown after speculation rippled through social media that the measure would be rolled out.

But the creeping suspensions, as well as a ramp up in other restrictions like the lockdown of neighborhoods and individual residential compounds have left Shanghai’s 25 million residents on edge.

As well as schools, venues like gyms and bars have shut in the Shanghai districts of Changning, Putuo, Jiading, Yangpu, and Qingpu. Shanghai Disney Resort said on Saturday that some facilities have been shut and performances canceled to follow the Covid control requirements.

Social media users lamented the never-ending cycle of shutdowns and reopenings that’s a feature of China’s Covid Zero policy. Others speculated whether they may face another lockdown just months after a two-month ordeal that saw many in Shanghai struggle to access food and medical care.