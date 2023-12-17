SFI banners against Kerala governor comes up at Calicut varsity

The police have removed the banners put up by SFI activists in Calicut University campus against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday after the dramatic incidents.

Earlier, noticing the banners against him displayed at the Calicut University campus, the state governor instructed officials to remove the banners. He also instructed the Raj Bhavan secretary to inquire into the matter and seek an explanation from the vice-chancellor for allowing the banners to be installed and why no were they not removed promptly.

The authorities, however, refused to remove the banners. Around 6.45 pm, the governor walked through the campus and directed police officials, including Malappuram SP to remove the banners immediately. The SP and other policemen obliged by removing the banners.

Governor Khan asked his security staff to take the photographs of the SFI banners – which referred the governor as ‘sanghi’ and demanded his removal.

Meanwhile, Calicut University Vice-Chancellor Jayaraj reached the guest house of the campus where the governor is staying. The Raj Bhavan issued a press release strongly condemning the displaying of the SFI banner at Calicut University and strongly criticizing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In the press release, the Raj Bhavan alleged that that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is behind the banners put up by SFI against the governor.

Taking up the challenge of the SFI, student wing of the CPI-M, which has declared that they won’t allow Governor Khan to set foot on the university campuses in the state, he reached the Calicut University campus on Saturday evening and decided on a three-day stay on the campus from Saturday evening to Monday evening .

Originally, he had decided to stay at the government house in Calicut during these days. It is after the SFI challenge that he decided to shift the stay to Calicut university guest house.