Sergei Lavrov warns of World War III

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned against an imminent World War III looming in the forefront as Ukraine fails to comply with the peace talks.

Lavrov spoke with various Russian news agencies where he criticized Ukraine’s approach to the peace talks, reported The Moscow Times, reports ANI.

In an interview by Russian state television, Lavrov warned of the “considerable” risk that “should not be underestimated.” On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The AP that only discussions between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Putin would bring resolution. The UN are set to vote on veto reforms on Tuesday, in a resolution that would require the five permanent members of the Security Council to justify their use of the veto in future.

He said: “Goodwill has its limits. But if it isn’t reciprocal, that doesn’t help the negotiation process.” At the recent meeting between Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul, Turkey, Lavrov mentioned that Kyiv had presented a draft agreement that marked a departure from its previous stand.

Further, Lavrov asserted that Russia will continue to engage in negotiations with the team assigned by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But, he added that Zelenskyy was pretending on peace talks.

Lavrov warned that the danger of World War III is as real as it sounds.

“The danger is serious, it is real, you can’t underestimate it,” the Russian Foreign Minister quoted by The Moscow Times.