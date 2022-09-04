Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will pay a visit to Russia soon: SAC

Chairman of State Administration Council (SAC) and Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will visit the Russian Federation soon, SAC reported.

The trip was initiated by the invitation of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

During this visit, he participated in the 7th Eastern Economic Forum – 2022 which will be held from September 5 to 8 in Vladivostok, Russia. Meetings and discussions with Russian government officials will be held to promote friendship between the governments and people of the two countries. Further development and strengthening of cooperation in the economy and all sectors will be held, it said.

The Myanmar delegation led by the chairman of the SAC, visited Russia in July 2022. During the trip, he visited a ceremony to hoist a diamond orb, and a pennant-shaped vane atop Shwezigon replica pagoda in Ethnomir world culture city in Kaluga of Moscow in the Russian Federation. In addition to meeting and discussing with military and civil officials, he paid a visit to the famous places in the Russian Federation, universities, factories and workshops. Discussions were held for cooperation in the friendship and culture between the two governments and the two armies, military technical sector, science and technology sector, research sector, human resource development sector, business development sector, cultural sector and other sectors.

After that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Myanmar on a day trip on August 3, 2022 to meet with the SAC Chair and he also met Minister of Foreign Affairs to hold a dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Likewise, the SAC Vice-Chairman Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Commander-in-Chief (Army) Vice-Senior-General Soe Win traveled to Russia to attend the closing ceremony of the International Army Game-2022 held in Russia at the end of August 2022 and met with Deputy Minister for Defence during his visit.