Secret Service agent gaurding US President’s granddaughter fires at 3 people trying to break into her car

A Secret Service agent gaurding one of US President Joe Biden’s granddaughters fired shots at three people who were allegedly trying to break into her car in Washington DC on Monday, according to US government officials.

The three people reportedly fled the scene unhurt and remain at large. According to reports, they could be unknown to the fact that the car belonged to Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden.

They smashed the window of the car when Secret Service agent noticed this and fired at them. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the upscale Georgetown section of the city.

“Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle,” a spokesman for the Secret Service said in a statement.

“During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck.” There was no threat to the “protectees,” according to the statement, which did not specify whom they might be.

A senior law enforcement official, according to the New York Times, later confirmed the protectee was President Biden’s granddaughter.

The three accused fled in a red vehicle, and local and federal law enforcement agencies were alerted immediately.

The incident is being investigated by the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.