SC extends deadline for AAP to vacate headquarters office till August 10

The Supreme Court on Monday granted extension to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) till August 10, 2024 to vacate its office headquarters in the Rouse Avenue area of the national capital.

The extension order of the top court came after the ruling party in Delhi filed a plea, seeking more time to vacate the office.

Earlier in March, the top court had given AAP the time till June 15 to vacate its headquarters office as the land was allotted for the expansion of Delhi High Court’s infrastructure.

The political office of AAP is located on a plot allotted to the Delhi High Court for the purpose of expanding the district judiciary.

The AAP, however, argued in the court that it was allotted to the party long before it was allocated for the expansion of the High Court’s infrastructure.

Calling it an encroachment of the land allocated to the High Court, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud held that the AAP was not a lawful occupant of the land after 2017.

The top court, however, permitted the AAP to apply to the Land and Development Office of the Government of India for allotment of the alternate land in accordance with the law in the meantime.