Schools offer internship to BEd students for running classes

Some schools have started offering internship to the students of BEd colleges here to meet the sudden crisis of teaching staffs after the Supreme Court verdict that has scrapped appointment of dozens of teaching faculties across the South Bengal districts.

Hiring the BEd students as teachers wasn’t a practice approved by the state education department. The education department, as was learnt today, might seek explanation from the respective school authorities for such an unappreciated act. The school education department is yet to declare any measures.

The Nepalipara Hindi High School in Durgapur today engaged 10 interns from a private BEd college to meet the sudden crisis of teaching faculties in the wake of yesterday’s SC verdict. Eight teachers of the school have been axed after the latest SC judgment.

The school accommodates around 4,200 students and Dr Kalimul Haque – a national teacher is the headmaster of the institution. Dr Haque told The Statesman today: “We are quite hopeful that the government will do something on a war footing as the crisis has gripped uncountable institutions now. Considering the gravity of the situation, we’d contacted a local BEd college last evening and they assigned 10 of their students to attend our school for internship from today and this was how we tried to overcome the situation temporarily.”

But, the arrangement has raised the eyebrows of the senior officials with the state education department. The officials said that the respective schools were not eligible to engage interns to help running regular classes. The district inspector of schools, West Burdwan, Sunity Sapui, said: “There’s no provision to allow the BEd students to take classes like this. We’ll have to inquire about this.”

In a number of schools, the headmaster and headmistress like what was seen at Bhadubala Institution in Jemua, were seen unlocking the school gates as the Group – D staff were absent because of the court order.