S.Korean prez candidates set to hold 2nd TV debate

The four main South Korean presidential candidates in the fray for the March 9 elections are set to hold their second TV debate next week at the proposal of a local journalists association.

The Journalists Association of Korea offered to host the debate on the night of February 8 and the four candidates expressed their willingness to participate, according to their respective representatives.

The exact time and broadcast channels will be determined and announced by the association, Yonhap News Agency quoted Kwon Hyuk-ki, a communications official on the ruling Democratic Party’s presidential campaign committee, as saying.

The debate will bring together Lee Jae-myung of the DP, Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People’s Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party.

The first debate took place on Thursday, covering a wide range of economic and foreign policy issues.