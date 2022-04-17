‘Russian troops lost over 2,000 armoured vehicles, 145 UAVs since war began’

As of Sunday, the Russian troops have lost 2,002 armoured combat vehicles and 148 UAVs since the beginning of the war, claimed the Ukrainian Army.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed in a Facebook post that the total combat losses of the Russian forces between February 24 and April 17 comprise approximately: 20,300 military personnel, 773 tanks, 2,002 armoured combat vehicles, 376 artillery systems, 127 multiple rocket launchers, 66 units of air defence equipment, 165 planes, 146 helicopters, 1,471 automotive equipment and eight ships/boats.

Further, as per the post, the Russian forces have also lost 76 fuel tanks, 148 operational-tactical UAVs, 27 units of special equipment and four operational-tactical missile systems.