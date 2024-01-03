Russia fired nearly 300 missiles, 200 drones against Ukraine since Dec 29: Zelensky

Logo

# World

January 3, 2024

Ukraine's President volodymyr zelenskyy. (Photo: ANI)

Russia has fired nearly 300 missiles and more than 200 Shahed combat drones against Ukraine since December 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“No other state has ever repelled such attacks, combined ones: both drones and missiles, including air-launched ballistic missiles. Ten Kinzhal missiles have been shot down today alone,” Zelensky said in a video address on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Russia launched almost 100 missiles of various types at Ukraine, killing at least five people and injuring 130 others, Zelensky was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

Oleksii Kuleba, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, said on Telegram that more than 250 civilian facilities have been damaged in the latest attack, which targeted mostly the Ukrainian capital and the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv.

In Kiev alone, two people were killed and 49 others injured in the air strike, and 43 of them were hospitalized, said the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko.

