Robert J O’Neill who claimed responsibility for killing Bin Laden arrested in Texas

Robert J O’Neill, the individual who gained widespread attention for asserting that he was responsible for the demise of Osama bin Laden, has been apprehended in Texas. The 47-year-old former Navy SEAL is facing legal troubles, reportedly charged with a Class A misdemeanour for assault resulting in bodily harm, along with a Class C misdemeanour for public intoxication. It’s worth noting that only the charge related to assault is in the jail records.

Authorities took Robert into custody in Frisco and subsequently released him on a $3,500 bond on the same day. It’s reported that he had journeyed to the town to record a podcast at a local cigar lounge, as per information from the New York Post.

Robert J O’Neill’s earlier claim:

Regarding the claim of Robert J O’Neill’s involvement in Osama bin Laden’s demise, he shared his version of events with Esquire magazine in a 2013 interview, asserting that he played a pivotal role during Operation Neptune Spear in May 2011. This account has found a place in his memoir titled ‘The Operator.’ However, the United States government neither validated nor refuted his assertions. During that period, a number of fellow special forces personnel expressed their discontent with Robert for breaking the “code of silence” which proscribes them from openly taking credit for their actions.

Rear Admiral Brian L. Losey and Force Master Chief Michael Magaraci called on all Navy SEALs to adhere to this principle. They emphasized, “At Naval Special Warfare’s core is the SEAL ethos […] A critical tenant [sic] of our ethos is ‘I do not advertise the nature of my work, nor seek recognition for my actions.’ Our ethos is a life-long commitment and obligation, both in and out of the service. Violators of our ethos are neither teammates in good standing nor teammates who represent Naval Special Warfare.”

In a conversation with CBS News, Robert expressed the difficulty of keeping such a significant secret. He stated, “Everyone was proud. I think it was apparent that we had done it.”

Other legal hurdles:

This incident is not the first encounter with legal issues for Robert J O’Neill. He reportedly faced a ban from Delta Airlines in 2020 after refusing to comply with mask-wearing protocols during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2016, he faced charges of drunk driving in Montana. The prosecutors later dropped these charges. Worth mentioning is Robert’s support for Armed Forces Brewing Co., a microbrewery based in Virginia that emerged amidst a controversy involving Bud Light. The beer company’s sponsorship of LGBTQ influencer Dylan Mulvaney sparked considerable debate.