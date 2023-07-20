Resident doctor attempts suicide, sparks calls for change

Tragic news struck the PGI campus as a resident doctor allegedly attempted suicide, bringing to light serious accusations of harassment by a senior doctor in the hepatology department. In his heart-wrenching suicide note, the young doctor, who had achieved the first rank in the DM course, revealed the anguish he endured due to the senior doctor’s mistreatment.

“I was personally humiliated by him in rounds, telling me I should go and drown somewhere…” wrote the doctor, laying bare the emotional turmoil he had been facing. The incident has left the entire institute in shock and dismay.

Desperate for relief from the pain, the doctor decided to take a midazolam injection, which induces sleepiness and relieves anxiety before medical procedures. Fortunately, he was saved in time and sent back to his hometown. Though no police complaint has been lodged yet, the incident prompted the institute’s director, Prof Vivek Lal, to take immediate action.

Prof Lal formed a committee to investigate the matter, ensuring that the errant doctor would face appropriate consequences, while the victimized resident doctor would receive justice. The committee, headed by Dr. Naveen, the president of the Association of Resident Doctors, was assigned the crucial task.

During his interaction with all resident doctors, Prof Lal was saddened to learn about three more cases of harassment. Concerned about the well-being of the dedicated workforce at PGI, the director emphasized the importance of open communication, stating that any issue should be directly conveyed to him, bypassing the department heads.

In an effort to support the resident doctors who tirelessly serve the institution, Prof Lal initiated the encashment of leaves and sanctioned maternity leave. These measures aimed to provide the much-needed incentive and alleviate the overwhelming stress experienced by resident doctors.

While this incident sheds light on a pressing issue, it is not the first time such concerns have arisen in a workplace like PGI. The constant round-the-clock work and pressure have taken a toll on resident doctors in the past, leading some to resign.

The PGI community is now faced with the task of addressing these serious matters and ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all its doctors. The hope is that this incident will spark change, making way for a healthier and more compassionate work environment within the institution.

Help is available. Speak with someone today.

iCALL (Hours: Mon—Sat, 10 AM—8 PM. Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Kashmiri.)

9152987821

Lifeline Foundation

+91 033 24637401, +91 033 24637432

Monday to Sunday: 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM

Kolkata