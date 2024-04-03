Reject anti-Kashmir elements contesting LS election: Dr Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday asked the people to reject the anti-Kashmir elements who have entered the Lok Sabha election fray to split the votes so as to help the BJP.

Dr Abdullah, who was addressing NC activists in the Batote town of the Ramban district, said: “It is important to recognize and reject such elements which have entered the field to split votes to help the BJP.”

He said the constitution of the country and democratic institutions are under a threat and it is our collective responsibility to protect them.

Asking people to unite in their efforts to stop democracy and Constitution from dying, Dr Farooq said, “Nation is going through a critical phase making it imperative for all of us to fight against elements who are bent to destroy its democratic countenance.”

Emphasizing on ensuring the success of INDIA alliance candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Dr Abdullah said, “On one side, there is the party which is leading to sectarianism in the country and on the other side there are those who want to see the country united. On the other, there are those who have made life difficult for minorities of the country, and on the other hand, there are those who want to take everyone along and protect the constitution and strengthen democracy.”

He said that “people have to decide in which direction they want to see the country. If you want to see the country developed and secular, then you have to play your role in the success of the INDIA alliance.”