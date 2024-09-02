Rare twin elephants born in Myanmar

A rare occurrence of twin elephants, a male and a female, was recorded in southern Myanmar’s Bago region.

On August 26, a 21-year-old elephant named Pearl Sandar gave birth to the twins at the Wingabaw elephant camp.

The first calf, a female, was born, followed by a male calf about four minutes later, Myo Min Aung, a veterinarian at the camp told Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

The twin elephants were initially unable to drink milk from their mother for the first two days, so they were fed with milk bottles. By the third day, the twins started consuming their mother’s milk, which is more nutritious and beneficial for them, he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The birth of twin elephants is a rare event in Myanmar, the 12th recorded case since 1960, he added.

At present, there are nine elephants in the Wingabaw Elephant Camp, including the new twins, and the staff is committed to providing special care for them due to the rarity of this event, he said.