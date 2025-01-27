Rajasthan Budget Session to begin on Jan 31

The Budget Session of the Rajasthan State Assembly is set to commence on January 31 and will be conducted in two phases.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced on Monday that the requisite notification for the session has already been issued by the Raj Bhawan.

Governor Haribhau Bagade will deliver the inaugural address to the House on January 31 at 11 am.

The discussion on the vote of thanks to the Governor’s address will take place on February 3, 2025.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is scheduled to respond to the debate on February 7.

The House will reconvene for the second phase on February 19, during which Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who also serves as the Finance Minister, will present the state budget for 2025–26 on the same day.