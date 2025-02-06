Surajkund Crafts Mela to begin from Feb 7 till Feb 23

The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Fair, to be held from February 7 to 23 in Surajkund, Haryana, will begin on Friday. Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will inaugurate the fair on Friday.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Tourism and Heritage Minister Dr Arvind Sharma will also be present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Principal Secretary, Haryana Tourism Corporation and Vice-Chairman, Surajkund Mela Authority, Kala Ramachandran said on Thursday that the 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2025 is set to create history this time with new energy and enthusiasm. She informed that this year’s fair will see more participation than ever before at the national and international level.

Advertisement

Addressing mediapersons at Surajkund Mela Ground, Faridabad, Ramachandran said the Surajkund International Crafts Mela has become the world’s largest handicraft fair, which preserves India’s rich art traditions and promotes global cultural exchange. Since its inception in 1987, the fair has been playing a vital role in empowering the livelihood of artisans by providing them a direct market and realizing the resolve of the Government of India to be “Vocal for Local” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

She said, “This fair acts as a launchpad for small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs), especially women entrepreneurs, to help them grow their business and empower the rural economy.”

Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have been selected as theme states in this year’s fair, which will present their unique art, craft, heritage and food. This participation will bring a colourful inclusion of folk dances, glimpses of traditional arts and cultural experiences in the fair.

The Principal Secretary said this time the international participation of the fair will also be unprecedented. 648 participants from 42 countries will take part in it, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Syria, Afghanistan, Belarus, Myanmar and member countries of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

BIMSTEC will be the partner organization this time, which will promote regional cooperation and traditional crafts.

The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) will be the cultural partner of the fair, which will present the rich crafts, textiles and food traditions of the north-eastern states. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be the official partner for ticketing and parking. Visitors can book tickets online through the DMRC website and Surajkund Mela portal.

Also, offline tickets will be available at Delhi Metro stations.

This year, special attractions and grand presentations will take the fair to new heights. Artisans will demonstrate their traditional craftsmanship live, allowing the audience to see their hard work and skill closely. Visitors can interact with experts from various fields of art such as cinema, photography, theatre, painting and sculpture and understand their creative process.

The cultural stage during the fair will feature captivating musical performances by Padma Shri Mahaveer Guddu, Dr Satinder Sartaj, Mame Khan, Papon and Bands and Saurav Atri. Also, a poetry evening by Dr Irshad Kamal, Classical dance performances by Priya Venkataraman and Devika Devendra S Manglamukhi, comedy shows by renowned humorist poets Surender Sharma and Gaurav Gupta, traditional cultural programs from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh along with a grand fashion show by NIFT, Mohali will be organised.

Traditional programs like Banchari, Been Sapera, Nagada Party, Magic Show, Bamboo Walker, Bahurupiya, Bioscope and Puppet Show will enliven the atmosphere of the fair. Visitors will get a unique experience of tasting Indian and international cuisine. Delicious dishes from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and other states will be available.

Ramachandran said, “The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela is not just an exhibition but a celebration of craftsmanship, heritage and global unity. Haryana is fully committed to preserving its cultural traditions, empowering artisans and establishing India as a global heritage tourist destination.”