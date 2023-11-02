Princess Leonor Marks 18th Birthday with Swearing-In Ceremony in Spain

Spain’s Crown Princess Leonor marked her 18th birthday with a significant ceremony that solidified her role as the future queen of the country. The heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor, undertook a formal swearing-in ceremony where she pledged her allegiance to Spain’s Constitution, laying the foundation for her eventual reign as queen.

The nationally televised event took place in the lower house of parliament and carries a deep symbolic meaning, signifying the continuity of Spain’s parliamentary monarchy and the monarchy’s allegiance to the parliament. During the ceremony, Leonor de Borbón Ortiz recited the same oath that her father, the current king, did when he turned 18 back in 1986. In her pledge, she vowed “to faithfully carry out my duties, to keep and uphold the Constitution and the laws, and to respect the rights of citizens and the autonomous communities while remaining loyal to the king.”

This swearing-in ceremony was a necessary step for her eventual succession to the crown and her future role as queen. In a brief speech at the Royal Palace after the parliament’s ceremony, Leonor expressed her commitment to her role, saying, “From here forward, my duty is to all Spaniards, whom I will serve with respect and loyalty at all times. I ask you to place your trust in me, just as I have placed my confidence in the future of our nation.”

Princess Leonor’s birth took place during the reign of her paternal grandfather, King Juan Carlos I. She received her education at the Santa María de los Rosales School, the same institution attended by her father. After completing her secondary studies, she pursued an International Baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales, United Kingdom. On August 17, 2023, she commenced a 3-year military education program at the General Military Academy.

Initially, Leonor held the title “Her Royal Highness Infanta Leonor of Spain.” However, upon her father’s ascent to the throne, she was recognized as “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Asturias” in her role as heir presumptive. Additionally, she holds several other titles, including Princess of Girona, Princess of Viana, Duchess of Montblanc, Countess of Cervera, and Lady of Balaguer.

Currently, Princess Leonor serves as an officer cadet at the General Spanish Military Academy, embarking on a path that will prepare her for her future responsibilities as the queen of Spain.