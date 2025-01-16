PM to distribute over 65 lakh property cards to owners under SVAMITVA Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over 65 lakh property cards under SVAMITVA Scheme to property owners in over 50,000 villages in more than 230 districts across 10 states and two Union Territories on Saturday through video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will distribute the property cards at around 12:30 pm.

The SVAMITVA scheme was launched by the prime minister with a vision to enhance the economic progress of rural India by providing ‘Record of Rights’ to households owning houses in inhabited areas in villages through the latest drone technology for surveying.

The scheme also facilitates monetisation of properties enabling institutional credit through bank loans; reducing property-related disputes; facilitating better assessment of properties and property tax in rural areas and enabling comprehensive village-level planning.

Drone survey has been completed in over 3.17 lakh villages, which covers 92 per cent of the targeted villages. So far, nearly 2.25 crore property cards have been prepared for over 1.53 lakh villages.

The scheme has reached full saturation in Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand and Haryana. Drone survey has been completed in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh and also in several Union Territories.