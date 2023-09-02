PM to attend ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta 6-7 Sept

Ahead of the G-20 Summit in Delhi under India’s Presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jakarta on 6-7 September to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit, being hosted by Indonesia as current Chair of ASEAN.

Modi has been invited to Indonesia by its President, Mr Joko Widodo.

The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

The Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of co-operation.

The East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.