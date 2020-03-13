Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the country’s first-ever expressway connecting Dhaka to Faridpur’s Bhanga Upazila.

Hasina inaugurated the expressway through a video conference on Thursday, reports bdnews24.

The 55km-long expressway has six separate lanes for different vehicles; flyovers to avoid crossing; an underpass; and other modern traffic facilities.

It was designed with all the facilities of a modern highway to ensure that the people can fully utilise the Padma Bridge, the biggest infrastructure project in the country, once it is constructed.

According to project details, the expressway has five flyovers, 19 underpasses, four railway overpasses, 25 bridges, four main bridges, 54 culverts, and two inter-changes which will contribute to the national economy by boosting trade and commerce.

The 25 bridges were constructed in Khulna-Barishal-Gopalganj zone under the Western Bangladesh Bridge Improvement Project.

The expressway is expected to contribute significantly to the overall development of the entire Khulna and Barishal divisions and a part of Dhaka division.

People from 22 districts, including six districts in Barishal division, 10 districts in Khulna division and six districts in Dhaka division, will be directly benefited from this expressway.

The two parts of the modern expressway will be connected through the 6.15km Padma Bridge, which is now under construction.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed spoke on the occasion.

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, PM’s Political Adviser HT Imam, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira were present.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function while Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division Md Nazrul Islam gave a presentation.