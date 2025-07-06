PM Modi receives warm welcome from Brazilian Prez Lula ahead of BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with warmth as he arrived at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro to attend the 17th BRICS Summit on Sunday.

The two leaders greeted each other with a handshake and a hug, setting a cordial tone for the high-profile gathering.

Advertisement

The summit will discuss reform of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters.

Advertisement

As a founding member, India is committed to BRICS as a vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies.

PM Modi emphasized India’s dedication to a more peaceful, equitable, and democratic multipolar world order. He is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with President Lula, to advance India’s diplomatic outreach.

“Grateful to President Lula for hosting this year’s BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. BRICS remains a powerful force for economic cooperation and global good,” Mr Modi posted on X.

He also expressed his admiration for the Indian diaspora’s enduring connection to Indian culture, saying, “Members of Brazil’s Indian community gave a very vibrant welcome in Rio de Janeiro. It’s amazing how they remain connected with Indian culture and are also very passionate about India’s development.”

The BRICS Summit holds significant importance for India, as it will assume the BRICS Chairship next year. India last held the chairship in 2021, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the grouping.