PM Modi Meets Mexican Prez Claudia Sheinbaum on G7 Sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on Tuesday (Canada time), a government release said.



This was the first meeting between the two leaders. During their discussion, PM Modi congratulated President Sheinbaum on her historic victory and thanked her for Mexico’s support in India’s fight against terrorism.

The two leaders agreed to work towards further expanding ties in various areas, including trade and investment, start-ups, innovation, science and technology and the automotive sector, and to promote people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders discussed potential collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector, where India can play a significant role in supplying and producing affordable, high-quality medicines and other pharmaceutical products. The Prime Minister underlined that the two countries should explore collaboration in the fields of semiconductors, AI, Quantum, and critical minerals.

Exploring opportunities for mutual benefit in the field of agricultural and holistic health also figured prominently in the discussions.

PM Modi and President Sheinbaum also exchanged views on pressing global and regional issues, focusing on the priorities of the Global South. The leaders noted upcoming engagements between the think-tank communities of the two sides.



President Sheinbaum was appreciative of India’s strides in technology, innovation, and digital public infrastructure and expressed a desire for cooperation with India in these areas.

The Prime Minister fondly recalled his visit to Mexico in 2016 and extended an invitation to President Sheinbaum to visit India.