PM Modi in South Africa for BRICS Summit, some highlights from plenary session

Johannesburg, South Africa – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, for the BRICS Summit. This marks the second day of his visit to the African nation.

On this eventful day, Prime Minister Modi engaged in a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the 15th BRICS Summit.

The BRICS Summit brings together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. They will convene over three days in Johannesburg’s financial district of Sandton. The presence of Chinese Premier Xi Jinping underscores the strategic importance China places on the BRICS alliance, a commitment that has developed over the past decade.

It’s worth noting that during Xi Jinping’s visit to India, he and PM Modi discussed similar matters in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. India has played a leading role in building consensus on membership criteria and the selection of new BRICS members.

PM Modi addressed the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue. He expressed India’s ambition to become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the near future. This positioning aims to establish the country as a global growth engine.

Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival in Johannesburg. And, the Prime Minister’s Office shared some glimpses of this on Twitter.

BRICS Plenary session highlights:

During this plenary session, Russia and China aim to strengthen their political and economic influence in the developing world. This summit also provides a platform for voices critical of western influence.

The plenary sessions will be followed by a cultural performance and a banquet dinner hosted by President Ramaphosa.

BRICS, initially coined by Goldman Sachs to highlight the fastest-growing economies has evolved into a significant geo-economic grouping. The group comprises Brazil, Russia, India, and China. It held its first summit in 2009. South Africa joined the group in the following year as Africa’s representative.