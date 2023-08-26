PM Modi conferred with Greece’s Grand Cross of the Order of Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou in Athens.The award is conferred on Prime Ministers and eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece. The Order of Honour was established in 1975.

The head of goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the Star with the inscription “ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS SHOULD BE HONOURED”. The citation says- “In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India.

” It also says: “On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India’s economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms.

Advertisement

A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity.”