PM Modi calls for global governance reforms at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasized the need for comprehensive reforms in global governance at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted the importance of representing the interests of the Global South in decision-making processes. “Global South has often been subjected to double standards. Whether it’s development, resource distribution, or security-related issues, the interests of the Global South have not been prioritized,” Modi underlined.

Advertisement

“At the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, addressed the session on ‘Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance.’ Expressed my views on why the voice of the Global South is more important than ever before and why it’s essential that global institutions provide adequate representation to the Global South for their own credibility and effectiveness,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Advertisement

“The institutions established in the 20th century do not adequately represent two-thirds of humanity. Without the Global South, these institutions are like a mobile with a SIM but no network,” the prime minister said, asserting: “Today, the world needs a new multipolar and inclusive world order. This must begin with comprehensive reforms in global institutions.”

PM Modi expressed India’s commitment to working with BRICS countries to contribute constructively to all issues. He welcomed Indonesia’s inclusion in the BRICS family and congratulated President Prabowo Subianto.

The prime minister also stressed the need for reforms in institutions like the UN Security Council, WTO, and multilateral development banks. He used a metaphor to drive home the point: “In the age of AI, where technology is updated every week, it’s unacceptable for global institutions to remain unchanged for eighty years. 21st-century software cannot be run on 20th-century typewriters.”

The BRICS Summit provides a platform for India to advocate for a more equitable and representative global order. PM Modi’s participation underscores India’s commitment to multilateralism and cooperation among emerging economies.