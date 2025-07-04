PM Modi Arrives in Trinidad and Tobago on State Visit, Emphasises Deepening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Friday (India time), arrived in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on a state visit, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 1999.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour and welcomed with special cultural performances.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, dressed in Indian attire, received PM Modi at the airport, accompanied by members of her Cabinet and several dignitaries.

“Landed in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. I thank Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, distinguished members of the Cabinet and MPs for the gesture of welcoming me at the airport,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“This visit will further cement bilateral ties between our nations,” he added.

During his visit, PM Modi witnessed a Bhojpuri Chautaal performance, highlighting the cultural connection between Trinidad and Tobago and India, particularly with eastern UP and Bihar. He also met winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz, praising the widespread participation and deepened connection with India.

“A cultural connect like no other! Very happy to have witnessed a Bhojpuri Chautaal performance in Port of Spain,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s visit aims to deepen ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago, with discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral relations.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and address a joint session of Parliament.

This visit marks the second leg of PM Modi’s ongoing five-nation tour, which also includes Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. The tour underscores India’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with countries in the Global South. “Looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages,” PM Modi had said earlier in Ghana ahead of emplaning for Port of Spain.

