PM attends Bastille Day parade as Guest of Honour

On the second day of his visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the Bastille Day Parade as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of President of France Emmanuel Macron on Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Modi tweeted: “On this historic occasion of Bastille Day, joined the parade in Paris. My heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome and honour received.”

To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, a 241-member tri-Service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the parade.

The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment and included the Rajputana Rifles Regiment. Rafale Jets of the Indian Air Force from the 101 Squadron from Hashimara formed a part of the flypast during the parade.

The Indian military contingent marched to the beats of ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha’. The Punjab Regiment led the march and was followed by the Indian Navy and then the Air Force.

The Punjab Regiment was led by Captain Aman Jagtap while the Indian naval contingent was led by Commander Vrat Baghel. The Indian Air Force contingent was commanded by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at the event as the Guest of Honour, took the salute from the Indian contingent as they marched at Champs-Elysees. In a moment to savour for India, the IAF Rafales streaked the skies over Champs-Elysees, leaving the audience in awe.

The French President, First Lady Brigitte Macron, topped the dignitaries attending the Bastille Day Military Parade.

The French fighters, which led the flypast, left a trail of smoke in the colours of the French national flag — red, blue and white, leaving the skies of Champs-Elysees bathing in its afterglow.

Both the Indian and French troops marched with trumpets and drums.

Macron received the Guard of Honour upon his arrival ahead of the military parade.

Ahead of the parade, PM Modi and the French President shared a warm hug as the latter arrived for the Bastille Day parade at Champs-Élysées in Paris. Champs-Élysées was gilded in the colours of the French Flag.

The 14th July marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison on 14 July, 1789 during the French revolution that symbolizes the democratic values of ‘Liberty, Equality and Fraternity,’ the central theme of both Indian and French Constitutions.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said PM @narendramodi & President @EmmanuelMacron witnessed the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. On this special occasion, a tri-service Indian armed forces contingent participated in the parade. PM’s participation in the Bastille Day celebrations is emblematic of the strength of India-France ties.”

The Prime Minister’s engagements for the day included a lunch hosted by President of National Assembly Ms. Braun-Pivet, followed, later, by a meeting with various thought leaders. Delegation level talks and a press statement were scheduled next.

Around midnight IST, the PM will visit the Louvre Museum where he will also attend a Banquet dinner. The Prime Minister and President Macron will view a fireworks display at the Eiffel Tower.