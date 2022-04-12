Follow Us:
Peaceful resolution of Indo-Pak issues indispensable: Sharif

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 12, 2022 3:22 pm

Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as prime minister of Pakistan, in Islamabad on Monday. (ANI Photo/PTV)

Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings on assuming the high office and said a peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, including Jammu and Kashmir, was indispensable.

Taking to Twitter, Sharif wrote; ”Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes, including Jammu & Kashmir, is indispensable. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let’s secure peace and..”

Modi had yesterday greeted Sharif soon after he became Pakistan’s Prime Minister, saying India desired peace and stability in the region free of terror.

In a tweet, Modi said; ”Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”

