Pakistan’s ruling coalition party rejects govt’s canal construction plan on Indus River

In a growing political fissure and conflicting stances, the coalition partner of the ruling Pakistani government, the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sindh Council, on Saturday rejected the Centre’s plan to build six new canals on the Indus River.

It warned that Sindh would not accept any new canal project in the Indus River system, local media reported.

The Sindh chapter of the PPP demanded that the federal government withdraw the plan and convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to address the province’s concerns.

At a meeting of its Sindh Council, the ruling party in the province warned that Sindh would not accept any new canal project under the Indus River System, the leading Pakistani newspaper, Dawn, reported.

The PPP’s Sindh Council meeting was held at the Chief Minister House and chaired by the party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. At the meeting, Bilawal reiterated the PPP’s stance against any new canal project on the Indus River.

He expressed support for resolutions passed by the PPP’s Sindh Council opposing the federal government’s proposed canals, emphasising that the party had always raised its voice against the projects that threatened Sindh’s water rights, local media reported.

Earlier this week, rejecting Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari’s speech in a joint session of parliament on the construction of six new canals, the Save Indus River Movement (SIRM) slammed Zardari for allegedly approving the canal projects.

The SIRM leaders at a press conference later demanded that the PPP quit the federal government.

Protests erupted in the Sindh province of Pakistan against the construction of canals on the River Indus, with echoing demands to “let the water flow.”

Protests and rallies taken out across the province saw an unusually wider participation of the people, who called for an end to the project of building six more canals on the river, reports the leading Pakistani newspaper, The Express Tribune.

Pakistan has witnessed a series of protests in recent days, with citizens raising their voices against what they describe as “anti-people policies” and “violation” of Sindh’s rights.