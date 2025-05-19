Durgapur sub-divisional hospital gets advanced CT scan facility

Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics launched a state-of-the-art CT scan centre at Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital in collaboration with the state government. This first-of-its-kind facility in Durgapur has been set up under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to offer advanced diagnostic services free-of-cost to patients from Durgapur and nearby regions.

The centre features a high-end 80-slice CT scanner with a 75 second rotation speed, a 42KW generator and unmatched spatial resolution — ensuring quicker and more precise diagnostics. This installation has significantly strengthened the region’s diagnostic infrastructure, enabling both routine and emergency services within the government hospital premises.

