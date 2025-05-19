Durgapur sub-divisional hospital gets advanced CT scan facility

Durgapur youth dies in Badrinath
Manilal Hembram (24) of Samdih village under Salanpur Block of West Burdwan district has died due to silicosis at Asansol District Hospital.
Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics launched a state-of-the-art CT scan centre at Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital in collaboration with the state government. This first-of-its-kind facility in Durgapur has been set up under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to offer advanced diagnostic services free-of-cost to patients from Durgapur and nearby regions.
The centre features a high-end 80-slice CT scanner with a 75 second rotation speed, a 42KW generator and unmatched spatial resolution — ensuring quicker and more precise diagnostics. This installation has significantly strengthened the region’s diagnostic infrastructure, enabling both routine and emergency services within the government hospital premises.
