UP govt sets up astro labs in schools to inspire NextGen of space scientists

In a visionary move to cultivate the next generation of space scientists, the Uttar Pradesh government is establishing astro labs in government schools at the block level. Under the Chief Minister’s directive, several such labs—developed on the public-private partnership (PPP) model—are now operational in various districts.

These labs allow students to explore the mysteries of space not just through textbooks, but through hands-on experience with telescopes, VR headsets, and microscopes. The day is not far when every child in the state can dream of reaching the stars like IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to go to the International Space Station, and soar toward their aspirations.

These astro labs, named Amrit Kaal Learning Centres, are helping realise that vision. They provide rural students the opportunity to understand complex concepts like space, light, and gravity through real-time experimentation.

Developed under the PPP model, the labs are equipped with state-of-the-art tools like Dobsonian telescopes, VR headsets, microscopes, and anatomical models. To support effective teaching, the programme also includes orientation sessions, video guides, and mentorship initiatives for teachers.

Ballia District Magistrate Mangala Prasad shared that, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision, science and astronomy labs have been set up in all 17 blocks of the district to promote scientific thinking. “These labs are designed to foster experiential and enquiry-based learning.”

CDO Aojaswi Raj explained that the cost of setting up each astro lab ranges from Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh, covering both equipment and teacher training. “The labs include Dobsonian telescopes, VR headsets, light experiment kits, anatomical models, microscopes, and other practical tools.”

He further noted that these labs have significantly increased students’ curiosity and conceptual clarity. “Children are now asking questions, gazing at the sky with wonder, and yearning to explore the secrets of the universe. Thanks to CM Yogi’s visionary leadership, knowledge of science, sociology, and economics is no longer limited to urban areas. With access to such resources, children in the state’s villages are now dreaming of careers at NASA and ISRO—and beginning to believe those dreams can come true,” he remarked.