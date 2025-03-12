Pakistan train hijack: 155 hostages rescued so far; 27 militants killed as rescue operation continues

Security forces have rescued 155 hostages from the Jaffar Express, which was attacked by Baloch separatist militants in Pakistan’s Balochistan. They have also neutralised 27 militants in an intense gunfight, according to local media reports.

The rescued passengers, including women and children, have been moved to a makeshift hospital in Mach.

Jaffar Express, running from Quetta to Peshawar, was attacked by militants in Balochistan area of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the train was passing through the Gudalaar and Piru Koneri areas in Balochistan, media reports said, adding that six military personnel were killed.

According to the Pakistani media reports, the assailants forced the train to stop in the mountainous Mach region, where more than 400 passengers were allegedly taken hostage.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the outfit said it had carried out a strategic operation in Mashkaf, Dhadar, and Bolan, seizing control of the Jaffar Express by derailing it.

They had also warned to execute the hostages in case the Pakistani military attempted to release them by force.

The operation is still underway as security forces try to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

“The terrorists have positioned suicide bombers very close to some innocent hostages. The suicide bombers are wearing explosive vests,” a leading Pakistan daily reported, citing sources.

The security forces are also believed to have sustained several casualties. Some reports claimed 10 people, including the loco pilot of the train, have lost their lives.