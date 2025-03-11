Militants hijack train in Pakistan; 6 armymen killed, passengers taken hostage

In a shocking incident, Jaffar Express, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, was attacked by militants in Balochistan area of Pakistan on Tuesday, leaving the loco pilot injured.

The incident took place when the train was passing through Gudalaar and Piru Koneri areas in Balochistan, media reports said, adding that six military personnel have been killed.

According to the Pakistani media reports, the assailants forced the train to stop in the mountainous Mach region, where passengers were allegedly taken hostage.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the outfit said it has carried out a strategic operation in Mashkaf, Dhadar, Bolan, seizing control of the Jaffar Express by derailing it. Six military personnel were killed, while over 100 passengers have been taken into BLA custody, it added.

The Balochistan government has confirmed the attack, stating, “There are reports of intense firing at a Jaffar Express [train], which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar, between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar.”

Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif informed that the train, comprising nine coaches, had around 500 passengers on board when it was stopped at Tunnel No. 8. “Efforts are being made to contact the passengers and staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Railway Police said the scale of the incident is under investigation. While unverified reports suggest multiple passenger injuries, authorities are working to ascertain the exact situation on the ground.

Given the mountainous terrain where the attack took place, security experts believe that militants could be using the region as a hideout, making it difficult for security forces to respond swiftly.

The Balochistan government has ordered emergency measures, directing hospitals in the area to remain on standby to treat potential casualties, while additional trains have been dispatched to evacuate stranded passengers.