Pakistan expels Iranian envoy, recalls it’s ambassador after strikes on terror camps

Pakistan has announced to recall it’s ambassador from Iran and suspend all high-level planned engagements following the Iranian air strikes on terrorist camps in Balochistan.

The country has also expelled Iranian envoy as diplomatic relations between the two Muslim countries took a significant downward turn.

Addressing a press conference, Pakistani Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Islamabad reserves the right to respond to Iranian offensive.

“Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” the Foreign Office said.

Baloch further said that Pakistan has conveyed to Iran that it is recalling it’s ambassador and Iranian envoy, who is currently visiting Iran, may not return.

“We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently visiting Iran, may not return for the time being,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian state media said that Tehran has launched attacks in Pakistan targeting camps of terrorist organisation Jaish al-Adl.

The Iranian missiles destroyed terrorist group Jaish al-Adl bases in the border town of Panjgur in Pakistan’s Balochistan.

The attack on terrorist bases in Pakistan came a day after Iranian Revolutionary Guards launched tactical strikes in Syria and Iraq “on locations where commanders and key operatives of recent terrorist incidents in the Iranian cities were believed to be gathering.”

“Two key strongholds of the Jaysh al-Dhulm (Jaish al-Adl) terrorist group in Pakistan were specifically targeted and successfully demolished by a combination of missile and drone attacks,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency said.

Islamabad raised strong objections to the “violation” of its air space, and warned of “serious consequences”.